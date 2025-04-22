Prince Andrew makes surprising move with unexpected gesture at Easter service

Prince Andrew left Royal watchers surprised at the Easter service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, with an unexpected gesture.

The “disgraced” Duke of York walked ahead of the Dean of Windsor during the royal procession, sparking backlash.

According to GB News, he placed himself right behind King Charles and Queen Camilla, which some saw as a way to show he still holds importance in the royal family.

With Prince William and Kate Middleton not attending, Andrew was the most senior royal there with experts suggesting that his body language showed confidence and suggested he wanted to be noticed.

“The Duke of York then stepped immediately behind them in the procession, overtaking the man in charge, the Dean of Windsor, the Rt Rev Christopher Cocksworth,” Royal commentator Robert Hardman told Daily Mail.

He added, "Here was a forceful reminder that, in this company at least, the Duke was first in the line of succession.”

Body language expert Judi James said of Andrew, "Prince Andrew's body language made this look like his debutante's coming out ball as he performed a kind royal quick-step to appear back in the role of second son to the late Queen."

Andrew positioned himself "in the gap in the middle of the group" with "his legs splayed in a pose of confidence,” she added.