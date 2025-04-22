 
Valerie Bertinelli's ex makes another shocking claim about their 'complicated' romance

Mike Goodnough and Valerie Bertinelli called it quits in November 2024 after 10 months of dating

Lifestyle News Desk
April 22, 2025

Valerie Bertinelli's ex makes another shocking claim about their 'complicated' romance

Valerie Bertinelli’s ex-boyfriend, Mike Goodnough, made another shocking revelation about their “complicated” romance.

The 54-year-old writer claimed he was the one who "ended the relationship" with the American actress.

“I ended the relationship,” Mike replied to a Threads user on Sunday who attempted to mock him for being “left” by Valerie.

“You tried though. You really tried,” he added.

For those unversed, Mike and Valerie called it quits in November 2024 after 10 months of dating.

Recently, Mike revealed that he and the actress had a “complicated” relationship.

"Writing this post makes me absolutely miserable," he wrote on his Instagram. "But it feels like something I have to do.”

“Our time as a couple ended months ago but our close contact only really ended recently. So, it is more ‘fresh’ than it would seem,” continued Mike.

Valerie’s ex revealed that love was never an issue in their relationship.

“I loved Valerie more than I’ve ever loved someone in a relationship of choice,” he explained.

“As a result, the dissolution of our relationship and way it played out has been by far the most painful experience of my life,” added Mile. "This chapter is now closed for me.”

