Photo: Taylor Swift success gets compared to 'Beatles' rise

Taylor Swift reportedly broke many stereotypes with her success.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Keven Ever, who is the author of the book, There’s Nothing Like This: The Strategic Genius of Taylor Swift, elaborated on how Taylor Swift was able to break stereotypes with her creative genius.

He began by saying, “When I sat down to write this book, I was just trying to demystify the phenomenon. But the more I wrote it, I realized that there is so much that Taylor has gone through that’s very specific to the fact that she’s a woman.”

“And historically, artists who have predominantly female fan bases aren’t necessarily taken that seriously,” Keven also added.

Even the Beatles when they started out, Beatlemania was not a term of endearment. Mania is in the word. It’s as if these very passionate female fans aren’t serious, right? They’re driven by emotion and not their drive to listen to things that have great artistic value, which is complete BS,” the writer continued.

Keven further addressed, “And Taylor’s early rise in country music, she had a lot of doubters. Country music gatekeepers did not think that there was a real audience for teenagers, especially teenage girls — and she broke through that stereotype.”

In conclusion, the author emphasized on Taylor Swift's visionary approach and determination by stating, “I don’t think we’d be sitting here today if she didn’t have such a clear vision for what she wanted to do and was so headstrong about wanting to write her songs.”