Photo: Matt Damon helping Ben Affleck ex Jennifer Lopez to earn big: Source

Matt Damon and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly joined hands for their mutual benefit.

According to the latest findings of In Touch, the former wife of Ben Affleck and his best pal have been working towards a common goal.

Mentioning the duo's joint project, a source told the outlet, “Matt has been a driving force behind the scenes of Kiss of the Spider Woman and helped put the movie together.”

For those unversed, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are business partners in their production company, which produced Kiss of the Spider Woman. In this movie, Jennifer played the lead role and became pals with the Oppenheimer star during the production.

The source also addressed, “Specifically as a star vehicle for J. Lo that could win her awards and connect with an international audience,” and moved on to the next topic.

"She's clinging to the friendship with everything she's got in her drive to win an Oscar, which she sees as the perfect revenge on Ben," a source told Radar Online.

The mole also claimed that friendship is a "calculated move" by the On The Floor hitmaker, who wants to get an Oscar to get back at Ben.