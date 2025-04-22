Meghan Markle's podcast gains traction in UK for all the wrong reasons

Meghan Markle failed to woo her fans and followers in the US with her new podcast Confessions of A Female Founder despite releasing two episodes, experts have claimed.

Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, royal experts noted that even though the show is U.S. focused but American media hasn’t given it much attention.

However, it has gained traction in the UK but experts suggest that the British audience is only listening to it to find something to hate on the Duchess of Sussex.

“What is the USP here?" royal correspondent Cameron Walker asked. “So the question is going to be, are people watching it because they love to hate it or do they genuinely enjoy watching it or listening?”

To this, royal editor Matt Wilkinson revealed that while the podcast is “US focused,” not many Americans are taking about it.

“It's very US focused,” he said. “I think all her guests are mainly based in America so far. But I think the American media have mainly ignored it.”

“I'm led to believe that it's not really being picked up by the American media, which surely would be her target if she was moving into that sphere."

Cameron responded, “Does that suggest then that the British audience, you know, are very much loving to hate Meghan and perhaps by extension Harry, and the US just don't care anymore?”