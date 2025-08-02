Katy Perry's ex set to 'step in' after her split from Orlando Bloom: Source

Source claims Katy Perry’s ex 'wants to be with her again'

Katy Perry’s split from Orlando Bloom has reportedly caught the attention of a very famous ex.

According to Radar Online, the newly single singer and songwriter is being watched closely by her ex-boyfriend, John Mayer.

An insider told the outlet that Perry has still not overcome her breakup with Bloom, who was her fiancé and partner for nine years and at this delicate phase of her life, Mayer is now “preparing to step into the gap.”

For the unversed, the Firework songstress and the 48-year-old American actor, who welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020, separated earlier in July 2025 after people had been guessing about it for a while.

Notably, the respective representatives of the high-profile couple emphasised the split was friendly, but Perry’s inner circle claimed she is feeling extremely hurt and Mayer is poised to “step in.”

"John and Katy have a good relationship these days, they even spent time together last November at Sabrina Carpenter's concert in L.A.,” the insider claimed.

"When he heard about her and Orlando, John didn't hesitate to reach out. He's very charming and is currently playing the role of supportive friend, but ultimately, he wants to be with her again,” they added.

"He's always said she's one of the most attractive women he's ever dated and openly admires her, so if she's open to reconnecting or dating again, he'd be over the moon," the source stated.

Also, Mayer is known for dating famous women in Hollywood, as he has been connected to stars like Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, and Jennifer Aniston.

It is pertinent to mention that the 47-year-old American singer-songwriter and guitarist’s relationship with Perry, which lasted from 2012 to 2015, had a lot of strong feelings and problems.

"Relationships are kind of like riding a bull. You hang on for dear life and sometimes you get a little buck here and there, but you get back on," the Roar hitmaker quipped at that time.