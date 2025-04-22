 
Lucius Malfoy actor gets honest about 'feeling castrated' on 'Harry Potter'

The man responsible for helming Lucius Malfoy has just weighed in on what his on-screen son’s reality is like

April 22, 2025

Lucius Malfoy actor Jason Isaacs recently sat for a long chat and touched on what he feels is his on-screen son’s biggest flaw.

The conversation happened during the latest episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast.

In that conversation, he dished on what his character thinks about “pure blood supremacy.”

“My job wasn't being in a franchise. My job was trying to explain to the audience why Draco was such a little s--- at school,” he started the whole thing off by saying.

“He came from a loveless home, and I came from a long, unbroken chain of loveless parenting.”

“And to play that popinjay and that racist, it might be magical, but the parallels are pretty transparent” because “someone who doesn't think that Muggles should mix blood with wizards, and somebody trying to make Hogwarts great again,” the actor explained while slipping into Lucius’ shoes.

In addition “As much as it was fantastical, I always take the acting incredibly seriously,” he also admitted.

Especially in times like the Deathly Hallows Part one “when [Ralph Fiennes] was around bullying me as Voldemort, humiliating me, and snapping my wand at my table, [it] felt like being castrated in front of my family,” he admitted while walking fans through the mind of his character.

“It was heartbreaking and humiliating. I don't know how to phone a performance in, really. That felt like serious acting. It didn't feel like we were in something silly,” he also noted before signing off fully. 

