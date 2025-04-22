'Ready or Not: Here I Come' finally drops names of new cast 

 
Lifestyle News Desk
April 22, 2025

Ready or Not: Here I Come has revealed names of new cast members.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who is famous for her role in Buffy The Vampire Slayer, and The Lord Of The Rings alum, Elijah Wood, joined the cast of the darkly comedy thriller movie recently.

Previously, the directors, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, shared that they are thrilled about filming the Ready Or Not sequel with previous team members including, Samara Weaving, who played the lead role in the original movie, Andrew Stearn as production designer, and costume designer, Avery Plewes.

“So excited to work with this immensely talented cast and the incredible artists across every department joining the ‘Ready or Not’ family,” they said, as per Variety.

However, the release date of the movie has not been announced yet even though filming is currently in progress.

Meanwhile, the President of Searchlight Pictures, Matthew Greenfield, also spoke out about this, and before signing off said, “We get to go on another ride with the amazing Samara Weaving, mix in awesome new voices, and bring audiences a fresh take that’s every bit as twisted and fun as the first one. This is for those who’ve been waiting, and those who didn’t see it coming.”

