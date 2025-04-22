Photo: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez to ditch 'Met Gala' 2025: Source

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are reportedly tying the knot soon.

According to the latest findings of Page Six, the pair is all set to have nuptials in the city of Venice.

All major power players will be attending the high-profile wedding.

In addition to this, the spy claimed that Vogue might be covering the event as Anna Wintour is in talks with soon-to-be-married couple. Nonetheless, they mentioned “nothing is settled yet,” according to a media source.

The pair is reportedly excited to host a three-day June extravaganza in the city of Italy, and the insider added, “It makes sense to have the biggest wedding of the year covered in Vogue.”

In addition to this, the source claimed of the couple’s tradition of attending the Met Gala, slated to take place on 5th May, 2025, “they’re not going this year.”

For those unversed, the theme of this year’s Met Gala is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” and the dress code “Tailored for You.”