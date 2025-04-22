Prince William, Kate Middleton 14th anniversary plans revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 14th wedding anniversary plans have been revealed.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who first met in 2001, will celebrate their anniversary at the place where their journey together began, as reported by DailyMail.

Having met at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, William and Kate will celebrate their anniversary there with a two-day stay next week.

The future King and Queen will “highlight the importance of protecting and championing the natural environment” during their trip.

Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), royal expert Rebecca English announced, “NEW The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay will visit the Scottish Isles of Mull and Iona on April 29/30 to celebrate rural island communities.”

“William and Catherine will visit Tobermory, a local croft, an ancient woodland and take part in outdoor learning with a local school,” she added.

Notably, William, who inherited the title of Lord of the Isle from his father King Chares after he became the King, has a further connection with the Isle of Mull because it is part of the lands ruled by the Lord of the Isle.

Additionally, the Prince and Princess of Wales are known by their Scottish titles in Scotland, the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay.

During their visit they will meet local people, farmers, and countryside rangers. They will also visit a market, try local food and show their support to small businesses.

Moreover, the eldest son of King Charles and Catherine will also visit a community hall and a forest where children learn outdoors and launch a project that supports two community spaces on the island.

It is worth mentioning that this comes after Prince William and Kate Middleton, who tied the knot on April 29, 2011, spent Easter with their family including their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louise rather than joining the traditional royal gathering at Windsor.