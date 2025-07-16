Real reason why Kendall, Kylie Jenner didn't attend half-brother Brody's wedding

Kendall and Kylie Jenner didn't attend Brody's wedding for THIS reason

The real reason why Kendall and Kylie Jenner didn't attend their half-brother Brody Jenner's wedding has been revealed.

On Tuesday, an insider spilled to the US Sun that Brody's wedding was "not a priority" for sisters Kendall and Kylie due to a strained relationship between two family members.

As per the source, Body's mother, Linda Thompson, and Kendall and Kylie's mother, Kris, have had "bad blood" for decades.

"Brody personally invited Kylie and Kendall more than a few months back," said the confidant.

“The official line is that both girls already had other commitments, so unfortunately they were not able to attend," a tipster added.

The source also revealed to the publication that Linda and Kris have not gotten along "in decades," which led Brody to dislike Kris.

“He’s never gotten over it, and so when the siblings were trying to build relationships, Brody would often fall back into this narrative of blaming Kris for everything,” said the insider.

Recently, TMZ reported that Kendall and Kylie declined an invitation to attend a wedding because they didn't want their presence to overshadow Brody and his wife, Tia Blanco.

“Brody and his half sisters have nothing but love for each other,” explained the source.