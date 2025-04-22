 
'Stranger Things' star shares why Willem Dafoe is 'funniest'

'Stranger Things' actor Finn Wolfhard raves about his co-star Willem Dafoe

Lifestyle News Desk
April 22, 2025

Stranger Things star shares why Willem Dafoe is funniest
'Stranger Things' star shares why Willem Dafoe is 'funniest'

Finn Wolfhard, the star of Stranger Things, has co-starred with Willem Dafoe in the upcoming The Legend of Ochi.

While working with him on a fantasy adventure, the young actor said the Spider-Man star made them laugh without any intention.

"I remember, specifically with the armor; it was brutal," explained Wolfhard. I think it was perfect, honestly, for the character because it looked hilarious. It just was hard to keep a straight face," he recalled in an interview with MovieWeb.

Echoing his views, Helena Zengler, who plays Yuri in the film, said, "I just feel like he's the funniest guy, like, he doesn't even have to make a joke, he's just a goofy guy."

The 16-year-old then gushed about how excellent Willem was as an actor. "And then, as an actor, obviously, he's an icon. He does one hit after the other."

"What stuck to me the most is probably the fact that every single scene — we usually took a lot of takes because of the Ochi and other people involved — in every single scene," she continued.

"He would bring the same emotion and the same effort and intensity, even though it's like his 1000th movie, and he still does it 100%." the actress added.

The Legend of Ochi is running in cinemas.

