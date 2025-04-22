Photo: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky trying for baby number three: Source

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reportedly do not shy away from the fact that they want more.

A new report in Heat Magazine shared that the couple have been planning another addition to their family of four.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source told the outlet, “Ri-Ri and Rocky don’t really have a limit on how many kids they want to have.”

As fans will know, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share two sons, RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers.

“They both just say they want however many God will bless them with,” the insider added.

“They’re not shy about telling people they’re always trying – they’re very open about it. They’ve always been very affectionate with each other and they seem more in love than,” the spy confided.

Before conclusion, they remarked, “So everyone’s assuming it’s only a matter of time before she’s pregnant.”

Previously, it has been reported that the couple is also planning their wedding soon.

"Rihanna and Rocky are on cloud nine following the not guilty verdict and are eager to commemorate the happy news with a wedding, likely in her homeland of Barbados,” shared a source.

Dishing more details about their extended celebration, the spy confided, "Although they've considered an August ceremony, plans may lean towards the end of the year to allow for proper arrangements.”