Millie Bobby Brown's 'Enola Holmes 3' gets major production update

'Enola Holmes 3' stars Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill as the Holmes siblings

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 22, 2025

Enola Holmes 3 has begun filming with returning cast members Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham-Carter, Himesh Patel, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster.

Enola Holmes 3 is set in Malta, where “personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.” Like the previous two installments, the upcoming film is based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries book series by Nancy Springer. The series depicts the famous fictional detective Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister Enola’s adventures solving cases.

The latest Enola Holmes adventure is being directed by Philip Barantini, who also helmed Netflix’s smash hit thriller series Adolescence.

The screenplay has been penned by Jack Thorne, who also wrote the previous two films in the franchise.

There’s no release date yet for the film, which is produced by Mary Parent, Ali Mendes and Alex Garcia for Legendary Entertainment and Brown and Bobby Brown for Brown’s production company PCMA Productions. Executive producers include Jake Bongiovi and Isobel Richards for PCMA, Joshua Grode for Legendary and Michael Dreyer.

