Khloe Kardashian set to shake food industry with new launch

Khloe Kardashian has stepped into the world of snacks by launching Khloud Protein Popcorn.

The 40-year-old American media personality and socialite is launching Khloud Protein Popcorn, which is a seed-oil-free snack and is filled with over three times the protein of regular popcorn.

While having a conversation with PEOPLE to promote her product, Khloe quipped, “I'm at this stage in my [health] journey for the past few years that I've been really trying to up my protein intake. I'm all about muscle definition and being strong and healthy, not just skinny.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, also a self-proclaimed snacker, added, “Protein-wise, I'm not someone that is going to sit down and have steak and eggs all day long, and I need to consume protein.”

“I was going to fitness stores to get protein, grab and go. And they don't taste very well, in my opinion, and they're filled with so much filler and artificial stuff. And I really just wanted something, selfishly, that tasted great, that didn't have a ton of ingredients in it, that I could [fulfill] my protein intake [with],” she noted.

For the unversed, Khloud has three flavours: Olive Oil & Sea Salt, Sweet & Salty Kettle Corrn, and White Cheddar.

Notably, all these flavours are kosher, gluten-free, seed-oil-free, and non-GMO and have 7 grams of complete protein per serving.

It is significant to note that the extra protein is synthesised with milk proteins and seasonings, which Khloe mentions as “Khloud dust.”