Dick Van Dyke wanted 'wonderful' Julie Andrews to play THIS role

'Night at the Museum' star reveals why he wanted to work again with Andrews after working with her in 1964

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 22, 2025

Dick Van Dyke recently said he wished he would act again with Julie Andrews in one film following their iconic pairing in Mary Poppins.

In a talk with PEOPLE at Dick & Arlene Van Dyke Present Vandy Camp on Sunday, April 20, in Malibu, the 99-year-old Hollywood actor and entertainer spoke highly of Andrews, saying, "She was as sweet as she could be. She was so patient with me."

Singing praises of the 89-year-old actress and singer’s soprano voice, Dyke said, "I'm not a real singer, so I tend to be under, fighting to get up there and sing on top of the note. It just took me forever in the recording."

The Bye Bye Birdie star shared, "She was just patient as could be and kept helping me, 'Think high. Think up there.' And it turned out great. She was wonderful. We had a wonderful time together."

Dyke went on to note that “it was her first movie and she won an Oscar! She was just a natural,” but he would love if the Despicable Me star would also join him in his next project.

"I would've liked Julie to be in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. But she didn't want to do any more children's stuff, which I love to do,” he said.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that if Andrews had performed in the 1968 musical, she would play Truly Scrumptious, which Sally Ann Howes eventually portrayed.

