'Vikings' fans surprise 'Lagertha' actress

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick rose to global fame for her stellar performance in hit TV series "Vikings".

The actress played the role of Lagertha in the show that aired from 2013 to 2020.

The Ukrainian origin actress on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared two videos after landing at an airport.

The actress was greeted by a group of people holding pictures of her character from "Vikings".

"Airport surprise. Great to meet you," she wrote without mentioning the name of the airport and purpose of her travelling.

In the second clip posted to her Instagram stories, Winnick is seen signing her posters for her fans.



