Who is Jeffree Star?

Jeffree Star's tweet gets over 4 million views after Kanye West's disturbing claims

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 22, 2025

Over four millions people have seen Jeffree Star's post on X which he wrote in response to Kanye West's disturbing claims on the social media platform.

"OK .... The rumors were true," he wrote. reviving rumors involving the rapper.

Some people were convinced that in his X post, the YouTuber’s was referring to the rumors that he and West were romantically involved.

These rumors allegedly started when a TikTok user named Ava Louise claimed that Kanye West was involved with a "very famous male beauty guru". 

Fans speculated that the beauty guru in question was Jeffree Star due to a line in one of his songs referencing Kanye West.

The rumors was denied by both Jeffree Star and Kanye West in 2021.

Jeffree Star is an American makeup artist, media personality, and singer-songwriter. 

Born Jeffrey Lynn Steininger Jr. on November 15, 1985, in Los Angeles,  he has made a name for himself in the beauty and entertainment industries.

