Michael B. Jordan reveals how he portrayed twins in 'Sinners'

Michael B. Jordan plays twin brothers Stack and Smoke in 'Sinners'

Michael B. Jordan is detailing how he prepared to portray identical twins in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners.

The Marvel star shared that he spoke to the identical twins around him to get insight on how that dynamic goes.

“Being able to talk to other identical twins and get a baseline and see what was the common denominator in a lot of their dynamics growing up as kids was important. You have some thick as thieves, you have some that wanted to be different, that didn’t want to be a twin at one point of their childhood,” he told Deadline.

“Maybe they’re not as close as Smoke and Stack in their adult lives,” he continued, referring to the twin brothers he plays in Sinners.

“Others still share the same email address or have the same cell phone or same bank account, and live in the same place. Finding out where Smoke and Stack fall into that was important to me”

He noted that he worked with a dialect coach and wrote journals for both brothers to better develop their backstory.

“I write journals for all my characters. Writing journals for both Smoke and Stack was extremely important to me and valuable because they were pretty much at every event in their life, major event in their lives.”

“Having two different perspectives of the same events is interesting, two people looking at the same thing, but seeing things differently and how they looked at ’em differently based on that childhood trauma, how they carried that pain with them, how they got over that trauma, how they compensated for the loss of their father. And what they had to survive in the Deep South and Jim Crow era, and going to war, and then working with gangsters,” he explained.

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan and Coogler have previously collaborated on Creed and Black Panther. Their latest collaboration, Sinners, has become the first horror movie to receive an A CinemaScore.