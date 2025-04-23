Hailey Bieber ‘in tears’ over Justin’s ‘behaviour’ as she seeks ‘stable’ environment for Jack

Justin Bieber and Hailey’s relationship has been under the spotlight for a very long time.

Amid rumours about the state of their marriage, a source close to Justin has shared some insights.

A source told People Magazine, “She’s been in tears about his behavior lately.”

“Things have gotten bad quickly. She’s genuinely scared something bad is going to happen to Justin,” they added. “Hailey’s very loyal to him. She’s not walking away, but she knows something has to change.”

“Her focus is raising Jack in a stable environment. She’s drawn a line around what she’s willing to tolerate. She means the world to Justin. They have quietly weathered more than most couples ever do,” the source added.

Additionally, another source told the outlet that Hailey is not taking “divorce” from the Baby singer. Addressing the rumours, the source stated that “they are completely untrue.”

It is worth mentioning that this comes after Justin Bieber sparked concern among fans after his appearance at Coachella. In one of the videos shared, the singer was spotted smoking what appeared to be marijuana besides his brother Jaxon.

However, the source clarified, stating, “Justin's dad came into town to bring [Jaxon] to Coachella after he saw how much fun Justin and Hailey had the first weekend.”

“Look on his socials, he had an amazing time. They're just tired of people turning everything into something bad,” the source added of Justin Bieber and Hailey.