50 Cent offers hilarious fix for Andy Byron's Coldplay blunder

Rapper 50 Cent shared a humorous take on Friday about how Andy Byron could have avoided the embarrassment he faced after being caught on camera with his employee during a Coldplay concert.

Taking to Instagram, he posted an AI-generated video depicting various scenarios that could have played out after the pair appeared on the venue’s big screen..

"LOL WHAT HE WISH HE COULD HAVE DONE," 50 Cents captioned the video.

Andy Byron, CEO of data‑engineering startup Astronomer, and his chief people officer, Kristin Cabot, sparked speculation of a workplace affair after being shown on Coldplay’s “kiss cam” during a July 16 concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The pair leaned into each other before abruptly hiding from the Jumbotron, a moment that drew laughter from band frontman Chris Martin and went viral across TikTok and X.

The clip prompted intense online scrutiny. Observers noted Byron is married and has two children, while Cabot is reportedly divorced

His wife reportedly removed his surname from social media before deleting her account altogether.











