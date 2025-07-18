Luke Bryan breaks silence on ‘continued illness'

Luke Bryan explains reason behind long absence

Luke Bryan just opened up about his “continued illness” that has caused him to cancel multiple shows since last month.

The country music star admitted he still has not recovered fully during a performance in Greenville, South Carolina, however, his explanation was not taken well by fans.

Luke revealed, as per a fan-recorded video on TikTok, that he has been suffering from COVID-19 which received a lot of boos from the crowd.

"Three weeks ago, I got COVID," the Buy Dirt hitmaker said. "You can boo that **** all you want, but I got it."

He continued: "I had to cancel some shows, and now I'm back. But I'm not 100% cause it's still kicking my [expletive]."

"So when I can sing, I'm gonna sing and when I can't, ya'll are gonna sing,” he further noted, asking for help from the crowd.

"You're gonna see me hack. I can't take any more medicine; I can't do anything else but just try to breathe. Anyway, we're gonna have fun tonight, we're gonna make the most of it,” Luke added.

For the unversed, this came after the country musician had to reschedule shows in Dallas and Lafayette for September after he suffered vocal issues during a show in Rogers, Arkansas, on June 19.

He then pulled out of headlining Country Stampede in Kansas, on June 26, NebraskaLand Days in Nebraska on June 27, and Country Jam in Colorado on June 28.

"I'm really sorry to say I won't be able to play this weekend's shows due to continued illness,” Luke wrote on social media, announcing the news.

"I've been hoping to rally, but my voice is just not there yet. Huge thanks to my buddy @ericchurch for stepping in last minute — and of course, putting on a kick ass show like he always does,” the Play It Again singer further penned.

"Sitting still is not what I do best so I can't wait to be back soon,” he concluded.

The stage was then taken over by country music icon, Eric Church, in place of Luke Bryan at all three shows.