George Clooney recalls major awkward moment in his life

April 23, 2025

George Clooney shares the awkward moment on 'Variety's Actors on Actors'

April 23, 2025

George Clooney recalled an awkward moment that he had said happened at the play of August Wilson's Fences.

The late James Earl Jones was playing Troy Maxson, but he stopped his performance in the middle due to excessive chatter from an audience member.

The person, who was an old lady, happened to sit next to the Academy winner. “I’m sitting next to two old people who were talking the whole time," he said on Variety’s Actors on Actors with his fellow actor Patti LuPone.

He continued, “And James is right at the end of the stage. He’s standing there and he’s doing some soliloquy, and the people next to me are like, 'What did he say?' 'He said he’s mad because his son…'"

But what found George in the middle of this encounter was the darkness as he recounted James "just staring" out into the audience, "but he’s staring at me. Because he can’t see it well enough. 

"And they just keep talking. And he just, in the middle of the show, goes, 'I don’t appreciate that shit.' And I was literally pointing at this old lady. I’m like, 'It’s not me, it’s this chick,'" George concluded.

