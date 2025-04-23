Demi Moore makes a rare comment about her bond with ex Bruce Willis

Demi Moore talked about maintaining ties with ex-husband Bruce Willis after their divorce.

In a recent chat with People for its World's Most Beautiful issue, the 62-year-old actress discussed her career over the years and also shared her views on her recent role as an aging star fitness instructor in the horror hit The Substance.

Talking about her role as a mother, the General Hospital alum shared that her childhood experience with her addict mother shaped her views on how she wanted to raise her daughters, Tallulah, Rumer, and Scout, whom she shared with Willis.

"For many, many years that was really about not wanting my kids to ever experience certain things that I had," the actress noted.

She expressed her gratitude to Willis, "that regardless of what the outside relationship has been, we have maintained being a family in various forms."

Moore and Willis's kids were always their priority despite their divorce

"The foundation of making our children our priority has never wavered," Moore added.

It is pertinent to mention that Moore and Willis got married in 1987 and after 12 years of marrige they parted ways in October 2000.