Maren Morris admits switching genres feels ‘isolating’

Maren Morris opened up about the shift in her genre and her experience of making new music in different musical styles

The ‘carry me through’ singer candidly talked about her recent transition from country music to pop in a chat with Kathy Buccio on the TalkShopLive stream.

During the conversation, Morris shared that she had a talk discussion with Taylor Swift, famous for constantly reinventing her sound across different musical styles, during a tour with The Chicks, and it was "extremely helpful."

"I couldn't have imagined a better support system than being able to talk to Martie [Maguire] and Emily [Strayer] and Natalie [Maines] and people like Taylor who have really navigated those worlds in very different ways, obviously," she explained.

"It can feel really isolating sometimes,” Morris remarked.

The Grammy-winning went on to say, "Having those people that have been through some version of it, I mean, I would not be the same person today if someone who had gone through it had not given me some sort of like, you know, peace talk."

Elsewhere, she also clarified that in her switch between genres, she will not forget her roots, country music.

"I don't think I have to step between [genres]. I don't think I have to choose the music I'm doing. I just write it and it goes where it goes."

"Sometimes a story will like, take hold and it becomes truth," she addressed the previous reports.