Tom Holland drops 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' bombshell

Tom Holland shares full look at new 'Spider-Man' suit

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is arguably the most highly anticipated movie Marvel is working on. So, to add more hype to the film, Tom Holland, its lead star, dropped a full look at how the new Spidey would look on social media.



The clip on Instagram, which has a caption "Are you ready? - 7.31.2026," comes after the studio teased a brief glimpse into the new suit.

Reports indicate that the need to release the full look of the new suit arises as the film is shooting in Glasgow, Scotland, which raises the possibility of costume photos leaking onto the internet.

Not only this, Marvel also confirmed the viral rumour of Mark Ruffalo reprising his character Bruce Banner or the Hulk in Brand New Day.

Along with him, Jon Bernthal will also appear in the forthcoming movie as Punisher, marking his first movie in the franchise.

Although details about the plot have been kept under wraps, it's expected that the three heroes might throw punches at each other before figuring out who the real enemy is

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be out on July 31, 2026.