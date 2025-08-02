 
Meghan Markle warned about going 'head to head' with Martha Stewart

Meghan Markle was apparently criticized by lifestyle expert Martha Stewart

Maryam Nasir
August 02, 2025


Meghan Markle warned about response to Martha Stewart's remarks

Meghan Markle has been issued a warning after Martha Stewart appeared to criticize the Duchess of Sussex in a recent interview.

Martha’s comments came when she was asked about Meghan Markle and Gwyneth Paltrow as lifestyle influencers.

Meghan launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan this year and branched into the genre ruled by Martha. Gwyneth, on the other hand, has long since established herself as a lifestyle guru through her successful brand Goop.

Sharing her two cents about the duo, Martha said, "Meghan, I don't really know her very well. I hope she knows what she's talking about. Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important."

In contrast to her comments about Meghan, the media mogul heaped praise on Gwyneth. 

Now, royal expert Kinsey Schofield has issued Meghan a warning not to cross Martha with the wrong response.

Speaking on Talk TV, she said: "This is a tough cookie. You don't go head-to-head with Martha Stewart. You don't challenge her. If Martha is critical of Meghan, she has to sit back and take it because not only has Martha built her own brand from the ground up, she's lived through so many tough experiences."

