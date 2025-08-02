 
Real reason why Paris Jackson split from Justin Long revealed

Paris Jackson announced end of engagement with Justin Long split earlier this week

Syeda Zahra Furqan
August 02, 2025

Photo: Paris Jackson broken hearted following Justin Long split: Source
Paris Jackson has officially called it quits with her fiancé, music producer Justin Long.

Following a set of photos shared by Daily Mail, the 27-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson took to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday, July 31, to clarify the nature of her teary-eyed appearance, and set the record straight about the end of her engagement.

“Those are breakup tears. y’all are fkn reaching again,” she posted.

Now, a source shared with Star Magazine that Paris has been feeling down in the dumps. 

A source dished, “Paris is brokenhearted that things didn’t work out,” adding, “she cried a lot after it happened.”

For those unversed, the couple got engaged in Paris, France, last December, and initially, “it was pure bliss.”

 
Photo: Paris Jackson with ex fiancé Justin Long
Photo: Paris Jackson with ex fiancé Justin Long 

Nonetheless, over time, “reality set in” and they drifted apart. 

“They realized they’re two very different people. It just wasn’t working between them,” the source explained. 

“Paris didn’t think Justin was doing enough for her, and that led to arguments. She needs a guy to adapt to her ways and fulfill her emotional needs,” they concluded. 

