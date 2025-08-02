'Glee' star Kevin McHale says THIS Santana, Brittany moment should've been in finale

'Glee' star Kevin McHale reveals what was missing from finale of hit show

Glee star Kevin McHale feels that one beautiful moment was missing from the finale of the show.

During a new episode of his and costar Jenna Ushkowitz’s podcast And That's What You REALLY Missed, he said the finale missed a Brittany and Santana duet.

"I wish we got a moment for them," he said.

The series finale depicted the cast celebrating McKinley High becoming a performing arts school, with the students singing I Lived by OneRepublic in the end.

Meanwhile, Santana (Naya Rivera) and Brittany’s (Heather Morris) love story develops throughout the show and the pair ultimately get married in episode 8 of the final season. The couple then didn’t appear until the final number of the show.

However, Ushkowitz disagreed with Kevin, noting that the numbers in the finale were perfectly woven into the storyline and a random duet from Santana and Brittany would’ve been disruptive.

"This episode was, like, so perfectly woven with storylines," Ushkowitz said. "[The songs] wove into the storyline. It didn't feel like, 'Oh, let's just throw it in there because we love these characters.' It was just very meticulous."

Kevin admitted that the duet would’ve been more like a "fan service," than a befitting part of the episode.

Glee ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2015. Kevin played Artie and his co-host Jenna Ushkowitz played Tina on the musical sitcom.