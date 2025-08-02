Jennifer Aniston being protective of new beau Jim Curtis: Source

Photo: Jennifer Aniston wants Jim Curtis romance to be private, secure: Source

Jennifer Aniston has reportedly found true happiness with Jim Curtis.

A new report of Star Magazine shared that the Friends alum’s romance has been blossoming with wellness coach Jim Curtis.

“Jen doesn’t care what anyone thinks, she adores Jim and wants to be with him as much as possible,” an insider said of the A-listed star.

As fans will be aware, the 56-year-old actress was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, and later to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.

Since then, she’s kept her romantic life extremely private until now.

“She has completely integrated him into her life,” added the insider and revealed, “He’s coming on all her holidays.”

However, Jennifer Aniston is also reportedly being protective of her new love, keeping things low-key while they grow closer behind closed doors.

“She’s well aware of how daunting it can be” to date a high-profile celebrity, the source addressed and explained, “She still wants to protect him from all the attention.”

"One of Jen’s L.A.-area homes is very secure and private,” the insider revealed and noted, “It makes it easier for them to fly under the radar when they want to spend time one-on-one.”

In conclusion, the spy confided “It’s essentially a little love nest,” adding, “not that Jim won’t be spending plenty of time at her huge place in Bel Air, too.”

As Star previously reported, Jen and Jim were spotted vacationing in Mallorca earlier this month alongside close friends Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.

The pair were also seen enjoying a quiet dinner in Big Sur back in June.