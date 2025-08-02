 
Ana De Armas branded 'lovely human being' amid Tom Cruise romance: Source

Ana De Armas and Tom Cruise are reportedly enjoying their time out in Vermont

Syeda Zahra Furqan
August 02, 2025

Ana de Armas is reportedly a humble human being and a great guest.

The rumoured girlfriend of Tom Cruise may be one of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces. but in Woodstock, Vermont, she’s just another friendly guest, according to the latest report of Us Weekly

“I think it’s a great town here for her to be in,” Zoë Zilian, owner of the upscale cocktail bar Au Comptoir, told the outlet. 

The Blonde star has reportedly become a fan of the speakeasy-style hangout, where she’s known to keep a low profile.

 “Funny enough, I think as big of a celebrity as she is, there’s a lot of people here that are just kind of out of the know... they’re not really wrapped up in that.”

Zoe added that de Armas is “lovely” and approachable, noting, “You wouldn’t even think that she was a celebrity. She blends right in beautifully."

"She’s been so nice, always. I always have great conversations with her,” she remarked.

“She’s treated like she’s just another visitor, another guest in the town,” Zoe continued and noted, “It’s kind of like how we like to treat all of our customers anyway—just with great hospitality and equally.”

According to the bar owner, the Cuban-Spanish actress is always “personable” and happy to chat with locals, further endearing herself to the tight-knit Vermont community.

This new account supports earlier reports that de Armas has been spending more time in the area with longtime friend and rumored beau Tom Cruise. 

The pair were recently spotted visiting the charming Billings Farm & Museum, where they took part in traditional farm activities and toured the gardens.

