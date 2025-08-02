Taylor Swift fan pays tribute to singer through baby milestone

Taylor Swift fan's next-level obsession comes to light

Taylor Swift’s ardent fan is marking her newborn daughter’s monthly milestone with themed tributes to the pop icon’s album Eras.

For the unversed, Jori, who is famous on TikTok as JorLinn, has celebrated each month of her daughter Noa James’ life with Swift-themed photoshoots since her birth in early 2025.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the mother shared her perspective of doing this, saying, “A friend and I had discussed it, and we were collaborating together. We started collecting pieces. I have put a lot of thought into it, and I've done a lot of DIY for the photos themselves."

Notably, the 35-year-old American singer-songwriter’s self-titled first album inspired Noa’s “debut” snaps, as Jori dressed her in a white dress and cowgirl boots and put a guitar next to her.

For each album, she picks clothes that match the colour and feel of the album with any accessories that are needed. If Jori struggles to find the right baby clothes in store, she makes them herself or asks creative friends to help.

After capturing each picture, she starts working on the next one and looks for things she might need to recreate each famous look.

“I try to pick things that people will understand, but also are iconic to that era, and concept a rough outfit. Then I search everywhere for different items, going to Walmart or sourcing people to make things for us and then we go from there. I already have all the albums, so we don’t have to source those,” Jori explained.

It is pertinent to mention that she posted a set of all six photographs on TikTok, where it went viral with more than 380,000 views.

“Once the video started taking off, I thought, ‘This is really cool,’ because I put so much thought and effort into it and it's cool to see other people react to it," the mother noted.

"We know the Swiftie community is strong, and it is cool reading and seeing other people's ideas. People have told me they’re going to do the same when they have their daughter,” Jori noted.