'The Fantastic Four' star gets honest about key scene being cut

Ioan Gruffudd shares thoughts on 'The Fantastic Four' axed scene

In the original Fantastic Four, Ioan Gruffudd, who played Mr. Fantastic, steps into Wolverine boots to impress Jessica Alba's Sue Storm.



However, it was cut from the final edit. Now, in an interview with Vulture, he looked back at the scene, "I don't know why that didn't make it into the film."

The actor said it was an honour to pay tribute to Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) as he recalled how he shot it. "Paying homage to the great Hugh Jackman was quite a thrill because I absolutely love him as an actor and his Wolverine."

"I'm glad that it has a chance to exist somewhere. That was a reshoot, and I was in Vancouver on a soundstage and Jessica was in New York, so we weren't actually together, but we look perfectly in sync," the star added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ioan reflected on how his quartet franchise was axed before the third instalment had been made. “The mindset was that we were going to do three.

He continued, “I think the second movie was equally successful as the first and equally enjoyable for the fans. I particularly loved working with Doug Jones [as the Silver Surfer] on that movie, who’s just a terrific artist and an expert in the field of movement."

"If you want to witness somebody bringing a character to life physically, he’s just untouchable," the 51-year-old shared, adding, “So there was definitely that sort of momentum, and the plan was to do three movies, but these decisions are beyond my control.”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is playing in cinemas.