Joshua Jackson gets candid about current bond with ex Katie Holmes

The Doctor Odyssey star made a guest appearance at Jesse Tyler Ferguson's podcast, Dinner's on Me on Tuesday, April 22, and opened up about how he is much he is in touch with his Dawson's Creek co-stars.

Jackson, who played Pacey Witter in the series, shared that his former costars rushed to James Van Der Beek following his colorectal cancer diagnosis.

He also gave insights into his ties with other castmates including his ex Katie Holmes, who he dated for a short period in the late 90s during the filming of Dawson's Creek.

"Busy [Philipps] and Michelle [Williams] are very, very close. And Katie and I are very close," he revealed.

"It's not a daily call. Sometimes it's not a weekly or monthly or even a half-yearly call. But when you're together, A, there's always that, like, I know you know," Jackson noted.

"And B, there is, you know, these moments, like, these major moments in life are, like, other than your husband, there's probably no other people in your life that you are that forged to," he continued.

"Because you had to go through good and bad, and happy and f--- you, and don't talk to me and I love you,” Jackson added.

For those unversed, Jackson married Jodie Turner-Smith in 2019 and welcomed a daughter before spliting in 2023.

Whereas Holmes tied the knot with Tom Cruise in 2006 and welcomed daughter Suri Cruise. However, they also parted ways in 2012. Holmes also had a relationship with Jamie Foxx between 2015 and 2019.