Jennifer Lopez turns to Janet Jackson for support: Report

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly turning to Janet Jackson for support after Ben Affleck divorce.

According to the latest findings of In Touch, the multihyphenate has been finding solace in her longtime friend and occasional collaborator, Janet Jackson.

Dishing details about their bond, a source told the outlet that the two music icons share a bond that spans over three decades.

"They’ve been pals and occasional collaborators for more than thirty years," the source addressed.

In addition to this, the spy confided that Janet Jackson has been a significant source of encouragement for the mother of three, particularly in recent years as Lopez has been heavily involved in film, streaming projects, and her renewed efforts in music.

"But especially over the last five years, where Jennifer has been so active in movies, in streaming and even in her attempts to re-launch her music career, she’s had a guardian angel in the form of Janet cheering her on,” continued the source.

Before signing off from the chat, the source maintained that Janet has been providing Jennifer Lopez guidance as she navigates through her third divorce with ben.

“And even providing some valuable support at key moments," the source remarked in conclusion.