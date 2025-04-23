Carlos Santana calls off San Antonio concert due to THIS reason

Carlos Santana has postponed his San Antonio concert after being hospitalized for dehydration.

The guitarist’s representative confirmed to People magazine on Tuesday that Carlos has canceled the Texas show scheduled for April 22 at the Majestic Theater.

"It is with profound disappointment that I have to inform you all that tonight's show in San Antonio has been postponed. Mr. Santana was at the venue (Majestic Theatre) preparing for tonight's show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration,” said Michael Vrionis.

The spokesperson continued, “Out of an abundance of caution and the health of Mr. Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action."

Providing insight on the 77-year-old's condition following his dehydration, Michael said, "He is doing well and is looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his US Tour."

“Thank you all very much for your understanding. The show will be rescheduled soon,” he added.