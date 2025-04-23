Photo: Jennifer Lopez will remain grateful for Janet Jackson's THIS move

Jennifer Lopez and Janet Jackson have reportedly remained strong even after three decades of friendship.

As per the latest findings of In Touch, the duo has reconnected after a while and Jennifer has been leaning on her friend as she navigates divorce from her love of life, Ben Affleck.

Reportedly, Janet is proud of Jennifer’s courage and Jennifer is also thankful for her continuous support through thick and thin.

Elaborating more on their bond, a source shared with the outlet that the best example of the songbird’s friendship throughout the years was, “when Janet allowed for her classic song ‘Control’ to be used in raunchy stripper scenes for Jennifer’s hit movie Hustlers.”

“That alone was a huge deal for Jennifer, because Janet almost never releases her music for that kind of purpose and Jennifer will never forget the kindness of that gesture,” they noted.

It is pertinent to mention here that Janet has gushed over the multihyphenate several times as well because in 2001 she said of working with Jennifer, “She auditioned to be one of the dancers for the Janet project.”

“She was a very good dancer and was hired for the job,” Janet continued.

Nonetheless, Jennifer went for a new direction and opted for an acting career.

“We were supposed to go on tour and she said that she wanted to pursue an acting career … I said, ‘OK,’ and wished her well and hoped that she would have great success, because that’s not an easy thing to do, but you have to make those moves in your life, especially when you feel it,” she added at the time.