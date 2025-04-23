 
Joan Vassos makes shock admission about Chock Chapple's wedding

Joan Vassos took a major decision about her marriage with Chock Chapple

Lifestyle News Desk
April 23, 2025

Photo: Joan Vassos makes shock admission about Chock Chapple's wedding

Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple are reportedly planning to get hitched soon.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, Joan shared that she would consider televising her nuptials with fiancé Chock because of the continuous support and positivity they have received as a couple.

“I originally said we just spent all this time on film, let’s just do an intimate, family, close little wedding,” she began.

“But then, as I have talked to so many people out there about the hope that they felt after our show, I feel a little like we would be leaving them at the doorstep and not inviting them to the final part of our journey,” Joan went on to explain.

”That just wouldn’t be the right thing to do and say we did all this on TV, and now we’re going to do the rest of our lives on our own, and you’re just not going to be part of it because that doesn’t seem fair,” she also addressed about her rationale behind her decision for the big day.

In conclusion, Joan remarked that it’s “flattering that they care about it all, so I feel like maybe we would do a TV wedding if they approach us and ask us to do that.”

