Meghan Markle hit with shocking plagiarism allegations once again

Meghan Markle has been accused of plagiarism as TV host made shocking revelations about emails he has held onto for years.

GB News presenter Ben Leo recently revealed that he has held onto emails for years that could support claims that the Duchess of Sussex copied the idea for her cancelled Netflix show Pearl.

He claimed that Children's author Meg Elliott had accused Meghan of copying parts of her book Pearl Power while speaking on GB News.

According to the publication, Elliott’s lawyers even sent legal letters to Meghan in 2021, a year before Pearl was cancelled by Netflix.

"I knew about this story a couple of years ago, and I've been sitting on the emails, I think probably from the same author,” Leo said.

He added, “I have emails from somebody who sent me a plan of her own idea for film transcripts, the scripts and everything, which looked very, very similar to Pearl.

"This lady sent it to Meghan and her team at Archewell and never heard back. And then suddenly the the sort of brief for Pearl came out and this lady who I spoke to said, 'goodness me, that's pretty uncanny.’”

He went on to reveal that the reason he did not share the story before was that the person emailing him "didn't want to upset Meghan" or Archewell by speaking out on it.

“The lady didn't want to do the story. Basically, she didn't want to upset Meghan, didn't want to upset Archewell, and it's just been sat in my inbox for a couple of years, but I've got the transcripts still - maybe we can regurgitate it."