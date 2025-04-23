Photo: Demi Moore shares rare stance about motherhood: 'A gift'

Demi Moore made rare comments about giving birth to a child.

Recently, Demi Moore sat down for a candid chat with PEOPLE Magazine.

During this chat, she weighed in on a myriad of different topics, including motherhood and how it transforms a woman.

“Giving birth is one of the only times that you can 100 percent know that pain is bringing you a gift,” she began.

For those unversed, the actress is the mother to three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

“And when you can apply that to other things, you start to see that that is a truth of all things that are difficult,” Demi claimed.

In addition to this, Demi also answered how she felt when her granddaughter Louetta was born.

“It was really incredible,” she began and revealed, “Rumer was at Scout’s birth; Scout and Rumer were at Tallulah’s birth. Rumer had a home birth, and there was a moment when I thought, “Oh boy, I don’t know if she’s going to make it," like she has a different pain threshold than I do.”

“To just see her move into her own power and focus, it was a really extraordinary, beautiful moment,” the Substance actress remarked in conclusion of the topic.