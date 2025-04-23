Meghan Markle extends support to King Charles, Prince William with meaningful statement

Meghan Markle has apparently extended her support to father-in-law King Charles and brother-in-law Prince William as the duchess released a meaningful statement.

Archie and Lilibet doting mother released the statement to support the cause close to King Charles and William’s hearts.

King Charles and Prince William are committed to protecting the planet.

Even before the king was crowned in September 2022, Charles has long made it his mission to introduce positive changes with regards to the environment.

Prince William also appears to be following in his father's green footsteps. Like father, the Prince of Wales is also committed to protecting the environment.

Now, Meghan appears to support Charles and William as she is ‘Celebrating Earth Day 2025’

In a statement via Archewell Foundation, Meghan says: “Today marks Earth Day, a global effort to raise awareness of the importance of environmentalism, and uplift efforts to combat the climate crisis.

“In the spirit of acting locally while staying focused on the impact globally, the Archewell team volunteered with L.A. Works and Los Angeles River State Park Partners to help build and restore a native habitat.”

The statement continued, “Earth Day is a time to honor the planet and highlight the importance of sustainability and environmental conservation.”

The Archewell Foundation encourages everyone to take action in their communities to strive for a healthier planet and a greener Earth for future generations, it said and added, “By showing up in our local communities, we can have a global impact.”



