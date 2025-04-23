Meghan Markle spills the beans on Princess Lilibet's childhood and daily routine

Meghan Markle has given fans the inside scoop of Princess Lilibet’s childhood

Meghan Markle recently let fans in on what its like parent her youngest, Princess Lilibet.

The entire thing got shared during her first-ever episode for the Confessions of a Female Founder podcast with Whitney Wolfe Herd.

There she revealed what kind of routine her toddler follows, and according to the Duchess, “Lili still naps. She gets picked up early and she naps,” because “she only has a half day in preschool.”

With this “if she wakes up and wants to find me, she knows where to find me, even if my door is closed to the office,” the former royal admitted while speaking to the Bumble CEO Ms Herd.

Now and especially during the pandemic Meghan admits, “he'll be sitting there on my lap during one of these meetings with a grid of all the executives ... I wouldn't have it any other way.”

Before ending the topic of her youngest she also tugged at heartstrings when she said, “I don't want to miss those moments. I don't want to miss pickup if I don't have to. I don't want to miss drop-off.”