Beyoncé mom shares major update about her dating life

Beyoncé mom, Tina Knowles, shares the update in a recent interview

Lifestyle News Desk
April 23, 2025

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, has been divorced for two years. But now, she has confirmed that she entered the dating game.

"I am spending time with a friend," the hairstylist told People, adding he is a "very nice gentleman. We'll see what happens."

While on her abrupt parting ways with her last husband, Richard Lawson, Tina shared what went wrong in her latest memoir, Matriarch

"Love is patient, love is kind. Love is also not a competition or mired in jealousy. I made the decision to divorce with a heavy heart but totally without malice, and I have not lost a night of sleep over it," she writes.

Though she did not explicitly share the reason for her marriage breakdown with the Divorce in Black star, Tina seems to have much to say about her split from her first husband, Mathew Knowles.

In the same book, she pens, "I was caught in this dance with him, each doing the same steps over and over: He would cheat or act up, and I would say I’d had enough."

"He would beg for forgiveness, crying and promising to get better... But this is what married people did, I told myself."

Tina and Mathew married in 1980 and divorced in 2011. They have two children, Beyoncé and Solange.

