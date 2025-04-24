Shawn Levy hails Ryan Gosling as “perfect fit” for 'Star Wars: Starfighter'

Ryan Gosling has received Shawn Levy’s enthusiastic endorsement for his upcoming foray into the Star Wars galaxy.

Levy, who is directing the new standalone film Star Wars: Starfighter, told People at the Broadway premiere of Stranger Things: The First Shadow on April 22 that Gosling’s involvement would elevate any project.

In regards to this, the 56-year-old filmmaker said at Nederlander Alley, “If you can have Ryan Gosling in anything you make, do that, because that’s going to make the thing so much better and cooler."

According to the publication, Levy, who also serves as an executive producer on Netflix’s Stranger Things, explained that he’s drawn to “the idea of pairing” Gosling’s “uniquely cool ethos with Star Wars,” a combination he has yet to see on screen.

Moreover, Levy confirmed during April’s Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo that Gosling will headline Starfighter, which takes place several years after the climactic Battle of Exegol in Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

Rather than acting as a direct sequel or prequel, Starfighter will introduce brand-new characters, settings and adventures within the beloved space-western framework.

Additionally, Gosling, known for his Oscar-nominated turn in La La Land and roles in Blade Runner 2049 and The Notebook, will mark his Star Wars debut in Starfighter.

As per the outlet, Levy emphasized that the film will capture the heart, action and fun that fans love while telling an all-new story as he added, “I haven’t seen that pairing before, and it gets me really excited,” he added.

Furthermore, production on Starfighter is expected to begin later this year, though no official release date has been announced.

Fans will have to wait to see how Gosling’s signature charm meshes with the timeless mythology when the film arrives in theaters.