Meghan Markle reveals how pandemic hair fail turned into a sweet friendship

By
Lifestyle News Desk
April 23, 2025

Meghan Markle shared a funny and relatable hair story from the early days of the pandemic on her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

The Duchess of Sussex talked about trying to dye her own hair at home with boxed dye while her family was staying at a friend’s house in California.

She said she hoped to look like the model on the box, but ended up with very dark, almost black hair that reminded her of the character Elvira.

Sharing how she met businesswoman and hair colourist Kadi Lee through hair stylist Serge Normant, Meghan said, “He and I became friends after he did my hair for my wedding.”

“So my family had just moved to California,” she added. “We were staying in our friend's home. And because it was the pandemic, I kept ordering boxed hair dye. And I thought, ‘I'm gonna look just like she does on the box..’”

“Instead, it was this very inky, almost Elvira-esque black hair,” Prince Harry’s wife continued. “And I texted Serge, and he said, ‘You need to see Kadi.’”

“And you came over. I mean, we were masked and all the things. It was such an interesting time, but I remember that day so well.” 

