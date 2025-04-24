Lindsay Lohan's father Michael caught in major assault case: Report

Michael Lohan, father of actress Lindsay Lohan, was sentenced Wednesday to nine months in jail for violating his probation, just weeks after an arrest warrant was issued over a separate alleged assault on his estranged wife.

Court records show the 64-year-old media personality appeared before a Florida judge and admitted breaching the terms of his probation tied to a 2022 conviction for patient brokering.

He will receive credit for 38 days already served, but is expected to remain behind bars through the end of 2025.

According to Daily Mail, the probation violation stems from Lohan’s February arrest in Texas on a continuous family violence charge, in which authorities allege he assaulted his ex-wife, Kate Major.

Major appeared via Zoom from Texas during the hearing and reportedly detailed bruising she sustained during an incident earlier this year.

Last month, Palm Beach authorities issued an arrest warrant after learning of Lohan’s Texas arrest, which conflicted with the conditions of his probation from the Florida case.

In 2021, Lohan pleaded guilty to five counts of patient brokering and one count of attempted patient brokering after steering clients to a specific rehabilitation facility in exchange for kickbacks.

Meanwhile, Lindsay Lohan has continued her professional commitments.

On the same day her father’s sentence was announced, she posted updates on social media featuring her husband, Bader Shammas, and their 21-month-old son, Luai, as she promotes her latest film, Freaky Friday.

Furthermore, Michael Lohan remains jailed pending the resolution of his Texas case, where he faces a felony assault charge.

His next court appearance in that matter has not yet been scheduled.