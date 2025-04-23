Buckingham Palace to host garden party

he Buckingham Palace is to host a garden party to recognise those working in education.

More than 7,000 guests will attend the Education & Skills Garden Party on May 14.

This year, King Charles' traditional summer garden parties will be held at Buckingham Palace on May 7th and 20th, with the third scheduled for July 1 at Holyroodhouse, Scotland.

These prestigious events bring together thousands of guests from various backgrounds, acknowledging their public service and contributions.

Traditionally, guests arrive at the palace around 3 pm and mingle in the beautiful gardens.

Members of the royal family enter the garden at 4 PM, and the National Anthem is played by one of the two military bands present.

The members of the royal family mingle with the guests, meeting and greeting them.

The garden parties take place in the stunning Buckingham Palace Garden, a 17-hectare private park attached to the palace, featuring a large lake, a tennis court, and over 1,000 trees.