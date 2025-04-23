 
Geo News

Buckingham Palace to host garden party

Public services and contributions of the guests are acknowledged by the monarch and royal family members

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 23, 2025

Buckingham Palace to host garden party

he Buckingham Palace is to host a garden party to recognise those working in education. 

More than 7,000 guests will attend the Education & Skills Garden Party on May 14. 

This year, King Charles' traditional summer garden parties will be held at Buckingham Palace on May 7th and 20th, with the third scheduled for July 1 at Holyroodhouse, Scotland. 

These prestigious events bring together thousands of guests from various backgrounds, acknowledging their public service and contributions.

Traditionally, guests arrive at the palace around 3 pm and mingle in the beautiful gardens. 

Members of the royal family enter the garden at 4 PM, and the National Anthem is played by one of the two military bands present. 

The members of the royal family mingle with the guests, meeting and greeting them.

The garden parties take place in the stunning Buckingham Palace Garden, a 17-hectare private park attached to the palace, featuring a large lake, a tennis court, and over 1,000 trees. 

Sir Brian May pays tribute to late ‘Bohemian Rhapsody' producer
Sir Brian May pays tribute to late ‘Bohemian Rhapsody' producer
Princess Eugenie reveals parenting challenges and joys
Princess Eugenie reveals parenting challenges and joys
King Charles' birthday message for Prince Louis raises questions
King Charles' birthday message for Prince Louis raises questions
Post Malone closely battles Kendrick Lamar for the 2025 AMAs
Post Malone closely battles Kendrick Lamar for the 2025 AMAs
Prince Louis' birthday photoshoot: Rare video shows cute antics of royal
Prince Louis' birthday photoshoot: Rare video shows cute antics of royal
J.K. Rowling branded ‘bigoted' in war against ‘Harry Potter' cast
J.K. Rowling branded ‘bigoted' in war against ‘Harry Potter' cast
Jeremy Renner reflects on nephew's trauma after actor got injured saving him
Jeremy Renner reflects on nephew's trauma after actor got injured saving him
Kendrick Lamar dominates 2025 American Music Awards nods
Kendrick Lamar dominates 2025 American Music Awards nods