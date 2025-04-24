Kristin Cavallari reveals faces of her kids as they join reality series

Kristin Cavallari has officially lifted the veil on her three children’s faces, honoring her long-standing promise to wait until they could decide for themselves.

On Monday, the 38-year-old divorced reality star shared a sun-drenched Instagram slideshow featuring 12-year-old Camden Jack Cutler, 10-year-old Jaxon Wyatt Cutler and nine-year-old Saylor James Cutler enjoying a backyard moment at their Tennessee home.

“My favorite nights,” Cavallari captioned the post for her 6.9 million followers.

According to Daily Mail, Cavallari, who previously obscured her kids’ identities to protect their privacy, says the family’s participation in her forthcoming series, Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, prompted her change of heart.

Moreover, the E! reality show, which premieres June 5, follows her five-date headline tour for the Let’s Be Honest podcast.

In regards to this, Cavallari told People, “They were really excited about filming,” in late March, stressing that none of the children felt pressured to appear on camera.

Additionally, the lifestyle entrepreneur first rose to fame on MTV’s Laguna Beach and The Hills, and remains in the spotlight with her Uncommon James brand.

Last December, she described co-parenting ex-husband Jay Cutler as “so up and down,” but emphasized the positive outcomes of their seven-year marriage.

Meanwhile, Cavallari has been linked to retired NHL player Nate Thompson following her split from toy-industry executive Mark Estes last fall.