Pete Davidson reveals what he smells like

Pete Davidson shares what he believes he smells like

Pete Davidson is partnering up with a brand that focuses on scents.



Amid this team-up with AXE, he said he opened up about how he smells and his personal connection to the brand in an interview with People.

"My scent is from high school," the 31-year-old said about his aroma. "I like to think I smell like a little angel," he noted before adding, "the AXE that I use is Phoenix."

The SNL alum further explained his connection to the brand, “That's not bull****, either!"

"I really have been using it forever, which is why I was so stoked they made this offer [to collaborate] because I was like, 'Phoenix AXE is my scent,'” he added.

While discussing what he smelled like, Pete said he "smelled like an angel" and wanted this to be plastered on a T-shirt.

"That would be a cool tee," the 31-year-old noted. "I'm going to start wearing that as a T-shirt [that reads], ‘Smells like an angel'."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Pete made a case for in-person interactions over conversations in the digital world.

"Being on a phone lets you be like you're kind of hiding. When you talk to someone face-to-face and you say stuff — or if you're on a date and you see, her eyes, and how they look, or like how she's saying something, or how someone is saying something," he argued.

"You can't get that through text, or a voice note, or any of that shit. And it's so important to have human interaction," Pete concluded. "That's what has fulfilled and made people happy forever."