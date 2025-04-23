Brian Tyree Henry reveals what it's like to work with Julia Roberts

Brian Tyree Henry shares insight on working with Julia Roberts

Brian Tyree Henry was nervous about working with Julia Roberts in Panic Carefully, but his worries went away when the actress let out her infectious laugh.

"Once you hear the Julia Roberts laugh, it just cuts through everything," Henry told People. "You're just like, 'Great, all right, we're all safe. It's all going to be good.' She elevates everything she's a part of. She's a legend, and she is truly the epitome of care."

Oscar nominee Henry’s other renowned costars in Panic Carefully are Elizabeth Olsen and Eddie Redmayne.

"They're such remarkable actors," Henry said of his three castmates. "It's amazing to be a part of a project where there's such a kinship and such a love for each other's craft and who we are as people. This movie is insane, and I can't think of a better crew to go through it with."

"It has been the time of my life, I can't even lie," he gushed. "I couldn't have asked for better company than Julia and Eddie and Lizzie. They're so amazing."

Henry had a long period of struggle before his breakthrough role as Paper Boi on the FX series Atlanta in 2016. He went on star with Jodie Foster in 2018's Hotel Artemis and Viola Davis in 2018's Widows. He got his Oscar nomination for Causeway.

"I've had the amazing luxury of working with quite a few stars," Brian Tyree Henry gushed. "It's been quite remarkable to be there with them, and then also realize, 'Oh, right, these are my peers. Not only have I studied you and think you're remarkable in what you're doing, but I'm able to be here and sharing space and be in scenes with you.' I can also look back and call them friends."